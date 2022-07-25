Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.07

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.07 and last traded at C$24.12, with a volume of 91834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.55.

Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 68.19.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

