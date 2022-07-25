Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.07

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.07 and last traded at C$24.12, with a volume of 91834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 68.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Recommended Stories
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.