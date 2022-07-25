Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 79,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,444,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

