Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $189,513.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00101966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00238809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00040780 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,665,080 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.