Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,139,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,259,926 shares.The stock last traded at $72.14 and had previously closed at $71.15.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $256,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

