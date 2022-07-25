Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Increased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 2.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.9% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 226,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 188,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 94,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 32.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

