Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,120,012 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1,563.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $383,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.23. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

