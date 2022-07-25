Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,393,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 11.89% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $602,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

