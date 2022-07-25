Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.85% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $441,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

