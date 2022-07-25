Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,112,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,118,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

