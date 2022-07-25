Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $394.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $394,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.33 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

