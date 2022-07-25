Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $666.60 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $666,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHX stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.