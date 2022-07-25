Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $514,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $342.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.