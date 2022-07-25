Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,043,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,594,967 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,838,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

