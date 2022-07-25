Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,241 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,323,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.63 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $251.97.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

