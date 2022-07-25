Envestnet’s (ENV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.90. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

