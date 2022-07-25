EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

