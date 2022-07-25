ETF Store Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

