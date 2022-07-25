ETF Store Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 393,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 697.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 127,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

