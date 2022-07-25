ETF Store Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $15,808,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

