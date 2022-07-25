EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $149.00

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. EtherGem has a market cap of $78,720.78 and approximately $149.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,167.93 or 0.99967009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.