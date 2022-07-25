EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0005

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,730.55 and approximately $80,870.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00428896 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000776 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.02027583 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.