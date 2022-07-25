Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

