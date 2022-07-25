Everipedia (IQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.61 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $58.45 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

