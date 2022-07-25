Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.28% of Exact Sciences worth $34,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

