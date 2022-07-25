F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

