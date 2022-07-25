Faceter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,045.00 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $371,379.30 and approximately $16,045.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

