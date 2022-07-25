Factom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,103.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017321 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032355 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,382,640 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums.
