FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Achieves $885,209.59

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $885,209.59 and approximately $153,836.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001497 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00158730 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011409 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.