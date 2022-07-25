Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS FFLWF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

