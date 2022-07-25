FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and $2.07 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 644,740,644 coins and its circulating supply is 490,799,338 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.