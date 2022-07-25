First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Versor Investments LP’s 5th Largest Position

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 3.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $102,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 164,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in First Horizon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in First Horizon by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 267,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.96 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

