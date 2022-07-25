First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.42. 303,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,620. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -643,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

