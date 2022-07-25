First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 3.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 1.20% of First Republic Bank worth $348,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

