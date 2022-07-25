First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its position in First Republic Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,066. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

