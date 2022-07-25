First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

