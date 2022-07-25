Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

