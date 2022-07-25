Flow (FLOW) One Day Volume Hits $26.84 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $26.84 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

