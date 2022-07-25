Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Flux has a total market cap of $127.63 million and $6.43 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00261012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00095671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072213 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003223 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 271,331,794 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.