ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.39. ForgeRock shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 223,914 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

