Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 4.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $37,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $122.75 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

