Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Raised to €33.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($29.29) to €33.00 ($33.33) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($55.56) to €51.00 ($51.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($50.51) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($49.49) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $19.87 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Fraport has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

