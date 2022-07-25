Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

