Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

