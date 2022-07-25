Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

