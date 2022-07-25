Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

BBY opened at $76.80 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

