Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $399.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

