Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $410.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.33.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.