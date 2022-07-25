Freedom Day Solutions LLC Invests $482,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $51.39 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.