Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 567 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.21 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

