Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 13.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.6 %

FCX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. 284,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

